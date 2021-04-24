Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $10.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.