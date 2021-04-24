Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $4.92 on Monday, reaching $138.80. 458,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.29. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

