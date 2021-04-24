Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $66.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE K traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $63.28. 1,803,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,509. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

