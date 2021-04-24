Hyve Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $779,756.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

