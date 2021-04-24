Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $28,212.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006312 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

