BitForex Token (BF) Price Down 11.2% This Week

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $31.36 million and approximately $771,860.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,670,932 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.