Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.03.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

