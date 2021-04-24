Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,397 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

