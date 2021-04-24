Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,099.03. 1,194,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,137.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

