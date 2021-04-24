Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

