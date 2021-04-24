Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. 18,608,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.