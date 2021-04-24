Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $342.04. 1,013,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,458. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.77 and its 200 day moving average is $306.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $352.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

