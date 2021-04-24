Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 531,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.