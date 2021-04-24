Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.