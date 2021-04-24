Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $34.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the highest is $35.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 160,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

