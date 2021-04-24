Viacoin Trading Up 18.1% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00457287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,964 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

