PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.33 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $57.33 million and $575.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

