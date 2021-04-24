Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $171.64. 410,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

