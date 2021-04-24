Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

