Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

