Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

