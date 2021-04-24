Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.46. 2,374,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

