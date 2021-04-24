Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $7.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ENDP stock remained flat at $$5.90 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

