Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $223.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $138.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $880.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $914.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $921.50 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Cohu stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. 340,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Cohu has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $13,573,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.