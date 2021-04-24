Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 4,730 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

