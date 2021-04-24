Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $10.36 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $10.36 million and $1.12 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 709,315,429 coins and its circulating supply is 175,696,047 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

