Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

