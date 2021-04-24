Bokf Na Acquires 34,917 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

