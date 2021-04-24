Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

CIVB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $367.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

