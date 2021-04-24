Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.95 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.06.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

