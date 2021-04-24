Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

