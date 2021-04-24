Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases 3,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 5.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,323. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $126.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

