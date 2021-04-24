Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 828 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.38. 11,553,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.