Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.05.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.00. 1,089,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,648. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

