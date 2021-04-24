Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $590.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.11 million to $635.90 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

