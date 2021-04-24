Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$255.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$255.20.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching C$224.11. 31,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,128. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$183.66 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 86.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.