OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $58.99 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $58.99 or 0.00117960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

