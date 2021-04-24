Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

