Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $172.57 and a one year high of $293.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

