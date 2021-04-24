1,893 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

