Stakenet (XSN) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $43.09 million and $50,365.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00502099 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.73 or 0.00219178 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005364 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030581 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,616,768 coins and its circulating supply is 116,077,730 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.