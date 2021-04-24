Gravity Price Hits $0.0005 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $693,394.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01018971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.84 or 0.99900151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00608981 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

