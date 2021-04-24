Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.45 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and $413,549.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $8.46 or 0.00016898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01018971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.84 or 0.99900151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00608981 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,481,243 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

