ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.60. 4,130,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,746. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

