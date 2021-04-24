Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.81 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $889.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 221,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

