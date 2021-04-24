$7.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post $7.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.06 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $7.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $30.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.86 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $34.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

CHMI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 438,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,614. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

