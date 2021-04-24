Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $315.00 at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.13.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 1,004.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 361,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,314,000 after buying an additional 328,548 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

