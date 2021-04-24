Trust Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AON by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.