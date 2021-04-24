Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.57 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

