Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $131.67. 15,221,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,968,172. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

